APC is beyond any individual, Nasarawa gov tells aspirants

All Progressives Congress (APC) is an institution and beyond any individual member, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has said.

Speaking during a meeting with aspirants, who contested for the party’s ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections, Sule said unity among stakeholders was paramount to winning the forthcoming polls.

The meeting came a few days after the reconciliation committee submitted its report to Governor Sule.

At the meeting which was attended by aggrieved aspirants and party candidates for various positions, Sule urged them to work for the collective party interest rather than that of an individual member.

He particularly appealed to aspirants who felt aggrieved as a result of the last primaries of the party, to mend fences in the spirit of reconciliation.

He said the large turnout of the aspirants for the meeting was indicative of their love and commitment to the party while urging them to replicate the same by mobilising their constituents for its victory during the forthcoming polls.

“Let me join everyone who has spoken earlier on in thanking you all for turning up to be part of this meeting. It shows your love and your interest in this party and the success of the party. It shows your faith in the political party in spite of all the things that have happened. I want to sincerely thank you for turning up en masse.

“I think that goes to show you the strength of the party. The party is beyond any one person. The party is already well established, is strong and that is the reason why you are building on top of it,” he said.

He apologised for the seeming delay in the convocation of the meeting, noting that it was imperative to await the report of the reconciliation committee before doing so.

“I want to apologize to you for not having this meeting earlier for some of who believed should have been held much earlier.

“There are several reasons why we couldn’t have this meeting much earlier. But I want to assure you that those of you who contested for office and feel such people were offended and some of them we saw leaving the party, we had the opportunity to meet with them.

“But more importantly we had the opportunity to set up a reconciliation committee of people that we believe will be listened to, people who are respected in our party,” he noted.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE