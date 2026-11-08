APC inaugurates Jigawa presidential campaign council ahead of 2027 elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council in Jigawa State, directing all elected and appointed officials across the country to return to their respective constituencies and mobilise grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other party candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party’s National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, gave the directive during the inauguration of the Jigawa State APC Campaign Council in Dutse, the state capital.

Yilwatda, who was represented by the APC National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Haruna Ginsau, said all party leaders and political office holders must take responsibility for delivering their respective polling units, wards and constituencies to the APC in the forthcoming elections.

He emphasised the importance of grassroots mobilisation, urging party stakeholders to demonstrate commitment and work collectively towards securing President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam-Madori, challenged APC members and supporters in Jigawa State to intensify voter mobilisation and ensure that the state records the highest number of votes for President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He described Jigawa as one of the APC’s strongest political bases, pointing to the presence of a serving governor, three former governors and a large membership base as indications of the party’s electoral strength.

The senator also cited INEC records on registered voters, expressing confidence that Jigawa had the capacity to emerge among the leading states in terms of votes secured for the President.

“Jigawa State has the advantage and will give Mr President the highest votes. We will do everything democratically possible to ensure that the state takes the first position in terms of votes for the President and APC candidates in 2027,” he said.

Abdulhamid cautioned opposition politicians against making what he described as false, defamatory and misleading statements about President Tinubu and the APC during political campaigns.

He expressed concern over alleged disrespectful remarks against the President and what he termed the misrepresentation of the administration’s policies and programmes.

The senator maintained that the APC would not tolerate acts of indiscipline or disrespect directed at President Tinubu, Governor Malam Umar Namadi or any party member, warning that appropriate action would be taken where necessary.

He, however, urged APC members, particularly elected and appointed officials, to put aside personal grievances, internal disagreements and political differences in the interest of party unity.

According to him, collective commitment and cooperation among party stakeholders would be crucial to securing victory for the APC at all levels in the 2027 elections.

Speaking after the inauguration, Governor Namadi said the integration of the presidential and governorship campaign structures was aimed at strengthening coordination, improving mobilisation and providing a united platform for the party’s 2027 electioneering activities.

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout at the ceremony, describing it as evidence of the APC’s strength and sustained political presence across Jigawa State.

The governor said the gathering had reinforced his confidence in the party’s readiness to secure victory in the forthcoming elections.

He called on party leaders, elected officials and supporters to work together towards the re-election of President Tinubu, his return as governor and the election of APC candidates to the Senate, House of Representatives and Jigawa State House of Assembly.