APC Igbimo Agba Osun welcomes omisore, others ― Sola Akinwumi

The APC, Igbimo Agba Osun (Osun APC Elders Council) has thrown his weight behind the return to the progressives fold through registration as APC member of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Otunba Iyiola Omisore.

In a press release personally signed by its Chairman, Engr Sola Akinwumi, the former Odua Group of companies Chairman expressed delight in the statesmanship and firm decision of the former Senator in contributing to the development of the state.

In his words, “Democracy is a dynamic system of government by the people and for the people. The fundamental basis of this system of government is hinged upon the fact that every citizen above a stipulated age as might be provided by the constitution of such country is qualified to join or register as a member of any Political Party of his/ her choice at will.”

He stated further that the unsuspecting public should be abreast of the provision of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 as amended which allows any Nigerian of age eighteen and above to freely join any Political Party at will – (free entry and free exit), based on the above latitude, the leadership of APC and the above body under my Chairmanship wish to make it abundantly clear through this submission that the recent registration of Senator Iyiola Omisore and thousands of his followers from the SDP registered as members of our great Party – APC in Osun State are heartily welcomed.

Senator Omisore’s political sagacity and dexterity cannot be underestimated in Osun political map, especially with the calibre of important personalities with which he’s joining the APC, he’s coming with former ministers, former ambassador, former DG of parastatals, former Commissioners and Honourable members.

For posterity reason, the positive fundamental roles of Senator OMISORE as a strong financial stakeholder prior to and during the 1998 and 1999 general elections under Alliance for Democracy (AD) remain evergreen. His recent registration as a Member of APC further affirms a glorious reunion with other members of old political family. He is herein called upon to bring to bear his political sagacity towards ensuring the stability of our party.

Politics anywhere in the world is a game of number, as such, the upsurge in the volume of Party members through this ongoing Party membership registration and revalidation exercise is a fundamental parameter and pointer to some incontrovertible qualities of Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola who doubles as the Party Leader in Osun State as par provision of APC constitution of 2014 as amended. Such transparent qualities are accessibility, approachability, calmness, tenderness, unautocratic, inclusiveness of variant useful ideas and party-based agenda pursuit.

“It should, however, be stressed that spirit of sportsmanship should guide every key player in this face lifting time to ensure the optimum benefit of such upsurge in the membership of our Party translates to electoral victory in the nearest future elections,” he said.

He however appealed to old members of the party, that all stray nerves be calmed within our presently larger fold resulting from the ongoing Party membership, Registration and Revalidation exercise. Our Party doors are opened to all committed, focused and progressively minded people who share in spirit and body the vision of our amiable Governor in his stride to take Osun State into her rightful position among the Federating States in Nigeria.

In his final remarks, he enjoined all stakeholders to stay clear of any utterance capable of generating disaffection and intraparty fractionalization which shall not blow good for anyone, as all efforts at this point should be towards advancing the course and vision of Governor Gboyega Oyetola led administration to succeed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…APC Igbimo Agba Osun welcomes omisore, others ― Sola Akinwumi

APC Igbimo Agba Osun welcomes omisore, others ― Sola Akinwumi