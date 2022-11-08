APC holds one million march for Tinubu/Shettima, Abiodun’s re-election in Ogun

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun State, on Tuesday, embarked on a one million march for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

They walked through major parts of the state capital, declaring their support for the party candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Abiodun, while addressing members after the walk, at the NNPC junction,

urged people of the state and party faithful to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), in order for them to perform their civic responsibilities during the polls.

He emphasised that those who are yet to collect their cards must do so without delay, explaining that the permanent voter’s card remains the only instrument that could be used to vote during the election.

” I want to thank you all for coming out in large numbers to show your support for our party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and myself. I want to urge those of us who have not collected our voter’s cards to do so because, without it, you cannot vote during the elections next year.

“Please make sure you vote for all our candidates beginning from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for president, me, Dapo Abiodun for governor and senatorial candidates, candidates for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly”, the governor stated.

Abiodun noted that the large turnout was a testimony that the party enjoys wider acceptability across the state

He assured that his administration would continue to formulate and implement people-oriented policies that would engender development in appreciation of the mandate entrusted to him, urging the people to support his second term in office in order to continue the good work he has started

He described the APC presidential candidate and his deputy as the best candidates that would turn the nation around for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The rally which started from M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Kuto, moved through Naiwa-ru-deen road down to the Iyana-Mortuary and ended at the NNPC Junction, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

