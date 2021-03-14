APC has what it takes to recover Oyo in 2023 ― Council executive

The executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ibadan North East Local Government Area of Oyo State, at the weekend declared that the party has all it requires to take over Oyo State in 2023, adding that the momentum and unity within the party is an indication that the party is back to its full capacity.

The executives led by the Caretaker Chairman of the party in Ibadan North East, Hon. Rasaq Ekundayo made this assertion during a meeting of the party executives and 12 ward chairman in the local government with Jide Adeyemi, a party stalwart and Chief Executive Officer of Big and Bold Communications at the party Secretariat at Oke Adu.

Adeyemi during the meeting stated that based on recent events within the state and the party, it is obvious that APC is the party people wants to relate with and they believe in.

“People have moved into APC from different parties in recent times because it is the party for all and a party with great antecedents in the state. If you look back, you will remember Late governors Lam Adesina and Abiola Ajimobi that ruled this state and entrenched peace, tranquility and development that we have lost in recent times.

“Of course, this is one of the reasons the party needs to return to power; so we can experience peace and development. We want to experience this again and APC is the platform with which Oyo State can smile again,” Adeyemi stated.

According to him, the meeting with leaders in his council is to familiarise himself with them and share his aspiration and plan for the people and the party as a while, adding that the only thing remaining is for members to ensure unity within the party because it is time for members to come together and work towards rescuing the state so that peace can reign again.

He explained that loyalty should not be to individuals but to the party, reiterating that the party is set to take over but members should remain united and contribute to the sustenance of peace within the state as there can never be development without peace.

Also speaking, Hon Ekundayo stated that the meeting is a good development because the synergy Adeyemi brought to the party will put them all in good stead, describing him as a man that loves his people and believes in team work.

He further stated that people moving into the APC from other parties is a good development because in politics, people have a free choice to align with a party that works in line with their vision and interest, adding that it will be an advantage to APC because politics is a game of numbers.