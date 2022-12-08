APC has good intentions for women, Nigerians — Mercy Johnson

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has expressed optimism over the plans of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for women and the citizens of Nigeria.

The thespian made this known on Wednesday following her appearance at the APC women’s rally for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party.

According to her, hearing from the horse’s mouth renewed her hope and confidence in the ability of the ruling party to turn the country around for good, adding that the party has good intentions and plans for the people of the country.

Taking to her Instagram page to share pictures she took at the event alongside the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and wife of the Presidential candidate of APC, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, she captioned, “Earlier today, I joined His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu and the incredible women leaders that make up the APC ‘Women Presidential Campaign Team’ at the APC women Southwest Rally.

“As a woman, wife to an APC candidate @princeodiokojie and mother, I am confident in the APC plan for women which is in line with the 35% affirmative action for women.

“From the goodwill messages and conversations with the women leaders, I was opportune to hear from the horse’s mouth and I have renewed hope and confidence in the good intentions, great plans and actions to follow for the women of Nigeria and for the people of Nigeria.”

Mercy Johnson, a popular Nollywood actress is the wife of Prince Odi Okojie, the APC House of Representatives candidate for Esan North East and Esan South East federal constituency in Edo State.