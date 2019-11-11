APC hails Appeal Court verdict for reaffirming Abiodun’s victory

THE All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun State, on Monday, hailed the judgment of the Appeal Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, reaffirming the victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun, as the duly elected governor of the state.

The appellate court in a unanimous judgment dismissed the appeal of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its candidate, in the March 9, governorship election, Hon Adekunle Akinlade, challenging the verdict of the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in favour of Abiodun.

Addressing a news conference at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, the State Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, described the judgment as a “true reflection of the overwhelming wishes of Ogun people, freely expressed at the polls on March 9.”

Oladunjoye flanked by other notable members of the party added that the party believed that the Appeal court judgment would put an end to “the side distractions of this budding political association touting unmerited mandate.

“We wish to express our profound appreciation to the people of Ogun State, not only for the given mandate but also for the support they have continued to give to the Dapo Abiodun-led administration while same goes to the mass media for their unconditional support.

“In line with the campaign promise of His Excellency the Governor, the Administration has been running and will continue to run an inclusive government. It, therefore, behoves on politicians and non-politicians who genuinely desire the peace and progress of our dear state to join hands with our governor, who believes in politics without bitterness.”

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress Youth League, Ogun State Chapter, equally described the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun as well deserved.

The APC youths said the judgement was a further confirmation of the fact that the Nigerian judiciary is unbiased, fair and reliable.

The league observed that the verdict of the Appeal Court had further justified the trust reposed in the Governor on the 9th of March as the duly elected governor of the state.

The coordinator of APC youths in the state, Olamide Lawal, called on the Governor to further compliment the achievements so far recorded in office by virtue of the judgment.

He said: It is worthy of note that the Governor is a youth lover who identifies with youths in the state, especially in his actions and activities.

“The judiciary in Nigeria has proved itself to be reputable by delivering the ‘People’s Verdict’ without fear or favour. The appellate court dismissed all the 10 appeals by the APM Governorship candidate, Hon Adekunle Akinlade for lack of merit.

“We hereby call on our governor to see the Judgement of the court as a further call to duty and complement the tremendous achievements recorded so far.

“It is obvious that you have started your first set of months with developmental projects, we, however, call on you Not to relent in your Progressive agenda and plans for the Gateway state.”