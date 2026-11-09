APC guber candidate pledges collaboration on repair of Kwara North roads

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt. Hon. Engineer Salihu Yakubu Danladi, has pledged to collaborate with other relevant authorities and agencies in the country to rehabilitate deplorable roads in the Kwara North senatorial district when elected governor of the state.

Speaking with his supporters and party faithful in Okuta, Baruten Local Government Area of the state, when he took his campaign to his home local council, Danladi said that the development of the agrarian and border community would be one of the priorities of his administration when he becomes governor of the state.

“I will be the first governor to come from a rural area of the state when elected in 2027. I know yearnings, aspirations and challenges of the people. I also know the terrain. I will deploy all these and more to cause positive changes among the people”, he said.

The event, which saw APC loyalists and supporters of the governorship candidate take the campaign rally to parts of the community in a motorcade, featured people drumming and dancing to songs promoting the APC.

The APC governorship candidate, who is also the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, said that his administration would ensure an even spread of impactful growth and development across all three senatorial districts of the state.

Also speaking when the governorship candidate paid homage at the palace of the Emir of Okuta, Alhaji (Dr.) Idris Abubakar Kperogi Afon Totiri Serobetete III, the traditional ruler called on relevant authorities in the country to intervene in the state of deplorable infrastructure—especially poor roads—in the town and neighbouring areas within the Kwara North district.

The Emir, who stated that poor infrastructure had negatively affected the socioeconomic life of the area, identified the challenges facing the agrarian community to include insecurity, poor power supply, deficient health facilities, and deplorable road conditions.

The traditional ruler, who appealed to the other two senatorial districts in the state to support Kwara North in its quest to produce a governor after more than 28 years of democratic rule, said that, “We’re highly backward in terms of infrastructure. That’s why we’re seeking intervention of the federal government for positive impact.

He also called on the APC governorship candidate to make security and the provision of good roads priority projects in Kwara North if elected.

“Security is much paramount in the country and by extension, Kwara North. Also, he should look into the poor condition of roads in Kwara North. Moreover, he should spread development to all parts of the state”.

Also speaking, a two-term member of the Kwara State House of Assembly from Baruten Local Government, Hon. Adamu Sabi Ibrahim, said that the Kwara North area deserves to produce a governor based on fairness and equity.

“The roads in the Kwara North are so bad. That’s why we’re calling on other parts of the state to support us to produce governor by 2027 to develop the area better in terms of good roads, good hospitals, good schools”.