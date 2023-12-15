All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, has tackled Edo State governor and his deputy Godwin Obaseki and Philip Shuaibu, over what he described as the hopeless, chaotic and stake state of social-economic life in the State.

He added that the situation is begging for innovative and purpose driven leadership.

Agbomhere, who is the South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who declared his intention to vie for the party’s ticket weeks ago, went on to say that the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Philip Shuaibu, have ran Edo State around, hence the need for a well articulated person like him to lead to State to a greater glory.

Dr Agbomhere in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja, said the tragic state of affairs in Edo State is worrisome and a fallout of the uncoordinated and vision-less leadership provided by Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shuaibu in the past seven and a half years.

He accused the governor and his deputy of biting the hand that fed them by betraying former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole and orchestrating a departure from the All Progressives Congress through which they were elected in their first term in office to the lacklustre and drab People’s Democratic Party which is currently battling with a crisis of direction and cohesion.

“Having realised their folly, the outgoing governor and his deputy are now warming themselves back to the astute and pragmatic former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole whose administration put Edo state on the pedestal of economic progress and infrastructural transformations during his two terms in office from 2008 to 2016,” Agbomhere said.