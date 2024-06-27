All Progressive Congress (APC) unity and reconciliation forum Zamfara state has lauded the efforts of former Governor Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar for keeping one family in the state, saying over 500 prominent Islamic scholars were set to offer special prayers for him in the state.

This was disclosed on Thursday evening by the Zamfara state APC Unity and Reconciliation Forum chairman Alhaji Mande Umar while unveiling a plan for two-day special prayers for Allah to continue to guide Senator Abdulaziz Yari in all his endeavors.

Mande Umar explained that former Abdulaziz Yari has made history that would remain ever grateful in the minds of his teaming supporters across the state.

According to him, Senator Abdulaziz Yari has graciously maintained a cordial and mature relationship with his state Constituents all the time despite his numerous schedules.

“We the people of Zamfara state remains very grateful to the giant stride of senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar Shettiman Mafara for his efforts to keep APC as one family since he leaves office as executive Governor of the state”.

He further said that, the APC unity and reconciliation forum has appreciated the way Senator Yari treated people in the state as one, particularly when mourning or rejoicing in the state.

“Senator Abdulaziz Yari is a leader to reckon with,we would continue to pray for him for a successful life, God willing the unity a reconciliation forum Zamfara state has concluded necessary arrangements, organized special prayers for our leader senator Abdulaziz Yari, security of our state and country at large”.

The Zamfara state APC Under the leadership of chairman Alhaji Tukur Danfulani and the unity and reconciliation forum organised the prayer and further revealed that the two-day special prayer would start on the 30th of June to the 1st of July would also mark AA Yari’s first anniversary in the senate.

