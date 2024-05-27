The All Progressive Congress (APC) Youths Wing Mobilisation Vanguard has disassociated itself from the recall moves against Senator Sahabi Yau, representing Zamfara North Senatorial District.

The group’s leaders, Alhaji Ashiru Tukur and Engr Garba Shafi’i, described the recall effort as a sponsored campaign aimed at creating tension and instability within the party.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the group condemned the move, saying it was orchestrated by miscreants seeking to destroy APC’s unity in the state.

“We distance ourselves and our members from this political blunder, which is a nurtured plan to destabilise our common interest, unity, and political understanding,” the group said.

According to the leaders, the campaign against Senator Yau is a “dirty job” involving non-party members and individuals with a history of aligning with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They alleged that a member of the House of Representatives was behind the recall effort, which they described as a “huge joke taken too far”.

The group defended Senator Yau, saying he is a “calm, honest, and focused politician” who has displayed excellent leadership qualities and commitment to his constituency.

They praised his efforts in executing empowerment support programs, which have reduced poverty and improved the well-being of his constituents.

The group urged party members to disregard the recall effort, which they described as “unfounded, propaganda, mischief, and lies aimed at tarnishing Senator Yau’s image.”

