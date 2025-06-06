APC govt is using judiciary to silence opposition, Kebbi PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has condemned a ruling delivered by a Sharia Court in Birnin-Kebbi sentencing its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Sani Dododo, to prison without due process.

The party made its position known recently, durig a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Birnin-Kebbi, where it accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of Governor Nasir Idris of using the judiciary as a tool for political tomentation and percecution.

The state’s party chairman, Alhaji Usman Suru, described the court’s ruling based on comments Dododo made during a public radio programme as unjust and a clear attempt to stifle position voices.

“Alhaji Dododo, in his capacity as the official spokesperson of the PDP, spoke with the authority and backing of our party. His remarks reflected the PDP’s collective position on what we consider reckless, extravagant and ruddeless governance under Governor Idris,” he said.

He further alleged that key government institutions, including the judiciary, had been compromised to serve political interests, accusing Governor Idris of weaponising the legal system against the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State government through the Press Secretary to the State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, exonerated the sate governor and government from the travails of Alhaji Dododo in the hands of the state judiciary.

Idris, noted that the issue was a personal between one Muhammad Anace and Sani Dododo, noting that neither the state governor nor the APC ruling government has hand in the saga with Dododo and his party.

“We want to make it categorically clear to the people of Kebbi State that the governor is a true democrat who respects the rule of law,” he said.

