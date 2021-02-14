APC govt has failed Nigerians in all sectors ― Eleka

The immediate past deputy governor of Ekiti State, Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to deliver real dividends of democracy to citizens of the country.

Eleka, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) added that all indices of social and economic development in the country and the state were in the negative, saying the worsening security situation across the country is a pointer to government’s failure.

The PDP governorship candidate in the 2018 election stated this during a stakeholders meeting of the party in Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere local government area of the state on Sunday.

According to him, “going by every parameter of governance, the current APC-led governments in Ekiti and Nigeria have failed to meet up the standard of purposeful governance.

“Of course, Ekiti is not doing well in education, infrastructural development, security and other sectors.”

Eleka reiterated the need for the opposition party to be united ahead of next year’s governorship poll, adding that the leadership of former Governor Ayo Fayose should be respected.

The PDP chairman of Ikere local government, Mr Asebiomo Sunday, said there was the need to mobilize more Ekiti residents into the party, pleading with aggrieved members to close ranks for the party to achieve victory during the guber poll.

Stakeholders at the meeting resolved to support the aspiration of Eleka for the governorship poll in 2022.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.