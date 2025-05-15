Politics

APC govs, ministers in crucial meeting in Abuja

Taiwo Amodu
Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Wednesday night at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro Abuja.

In attendance at the meeting with the Governors were National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje and certain serving Ministers.

The list included, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Lateef Fagbemi ( SAN); his counterpart in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development; Festus Keyamo, (SAN) Labour and Employment; Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and the Information and National Orientation and Culture, Mohammed Idris Malagi.

About 20 governors were in attendance.

More details to come

