The Forum of Governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Progressive Governors Forum met on Wednesday night at the Imo State Governors Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, Imo State Governor and Chairman of the PGF, Senator Hope Uzodinnma said the agenda of the meeting was “on how best to continue to support our government and our party with a view to maximizing the benefits of current policies of our administration.

“The progressive governors forum are united in supporting the APC administration ably led by our able President, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu. We will continue to support him, we will take his policies to the grassroots and as sub-national leaders of our great party, ensure that our people come on the same page with the thinking of the government whose primary objective is to secure the country and provide adequate welfare to the good people of our dear country.”

The gathering of the APC Governors was however silent on the death of former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who was an active member of the Forum.

Further checks by Nigerian Tribune revealed that the Senator Uzodinnma led PGF has not issued an official condolence message either to the Ondo State Governor or the late Akeredolu family.

The former Ondo State Governor died last December in Germany after battling a protracted terminal ailment.

The late Rotimi Akeredolu was both Chairman of the South West Governors and the Southern Governors Forum.

Under his leadership, the Southern Governors Forum passed a resolution in July 2021, demanding for power rotation to the South in 2023.

A party source told Nigerian Tribune that there was no love lost between the late Ondo State Governor and the Imo State Governor who is Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum.

The APC source attributed the cold relationship to the manner the late Akeredolu’s wife, Betty was schemed out in the contest for senatorial ticket of Imo East senatorial zone in 2022 when thugs chased her out of the venue.

Also speaking on the fate of the axed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Beta Edu, the Imo State Governor urged Nigerians not to be in a hurry to pass a verdict of guilt on her .

The Imo State Governor said the alleged fraud remains mere allegation as no human being is perfect.

He said:” The only perfect being we have observed and noticed is the Almighty God. The functions of government includes encouraging good things and good appointees and discouraging bad things and bad appointees. What you just said, is just an allegation and in the wisdom of the president, it is being investigated, it is after the investigation is completed and the report made available to the government, that the government will now take final decision. “So don’t be in a hurry and don’t allow any sickness like anxiety cirrhosis.”

Governors in attendance at the Asokoro meeting included, Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Lucky Aiyedat noiwa (Ondo), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Bassey Otu (Cross River) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE