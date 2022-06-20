APC governorship primary: Court wants Ribadu to properly serve female candidate

The Federal High Court, Yola has ordered the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu to strictly comply with the court procedure, else it will not go ahead with the hearing of his suit challenging the outcome of the party’s primary held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Yola.

Ribadu had in a suit which has the APC, the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st, 2nd, 3rd defendants, asked the Court to restrict the 1st defendant from presenting the 2nd defendant as its governorship candidate.

However, the Presiding Judge, Justice Abdulaziz Anka said the Court could not go ahead with the hearing as earlier scheduled as the plaintiff, (Ribadu) in the case has failed to comply with the Court procedure in the area of properly notifying one of the defendants.

Justice Anka demanded that Senator Ahmed, a second defendant must be properly served the writ of summon, else the case will not be mentioned for hearing.

The Presiding Judge stated that for fairness and justice, Senator Ahmed deserves to be aware of the application filed against her in the Court because the plaintiff is seeking an interlocutory injunction

The plaintiff had in a motion filed before the Court seeking a declaration that the primary election conducted by the 1st defendant for the governorship of Adamawa state on the 26th May, 2022 was vitiated by voting, therefore the 2nd defendant did not score the majority votes cast during the said election.

An order of the Honourable court nullifying, the primary election conducted by the 1st defendant for the governorship of Adamawa State conducted on the 27th May 2022 as same was vitiated by overvoting and that the 2nd defendant did not score the valid votes cast during the said election.

