APC governors recommend 180 days maternity leave for nursing mothers

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to grant 180 days (six months) maternity leave for nursing mothers in their states.

The resolution was part of the communique released to newsmen at the end of the Virtual Meeting of Secretaries to Governments of APC states.

The theme of the meeting held last Thursday was “Developing Common Policy Initiatives on Maternal & Child Nutrition Promotion in the APC States.”

According to Alhaji Adamu Fanini and Professor Danladi Atu, Secretary to State Government in Jigawa and Plateau States, respectively, the resolution was aimed at encouraging and supporting women to practice six months of exclusive breastfeeding of children from birth.

The governors noted that given the import of nutrition to addressing the problems of stunting and wasting in children, the meeting agreed that APC controlled states commit themselves to promote essential nutrient fortified foods and supplements for children under the ages of five and nursing mothers.

The meeting also resolved that given the strong linkages between national security and food security, “‘the APC States should adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives for strengthening food production and food security, as part of their development programmes.”

Governor of Plateau state and co-Chairmen of PGF Governance Programme Steering Committee, Simon Bako Lalong, declared the meeting open, while his Jigawa State counterpart, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, declared the meeting closed.

The meeting followed a series of other sessions with the Commissioners of Health, Agriculture and Education where the framework was discussed extensively.

