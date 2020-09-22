APC governors felicitate Okorocha, Tinubu

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has congratulated Senator representing Imo west senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha and his counterpart in Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of their birthdays.

The former Imo State governor and former chairman of the PGF celebrated his 58th birthday while Senator Tinubu clocked 60th.

Kebbi State governor and chairman of the PGF, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, commended the leadership, vision

and commitment of the former Imo State governor to a united, prosperous Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors as a founding member of the Forum and Chairman between November 2013 – May 2019. We also recognise your insightful

and resolute inputs to the processes of managing legislation at the Senate Chamber.”

In a similar vein, the PGF extolled Senator Tinubu’s “contributions to our democratic struggles through her insightful inputs to the processes of party formation and party building as well as within the Senate Chamber. She certainly represents a unifying and rallying point for all.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, More Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria recorded the lowest COVID-19(Coronavirus) infections in over six weeks, Tribune Online reports.

For three weeks, the weekly figure has been fluctuating. In the first week of September, the cases reduced, followed by a week of increase and another week of reduction.

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

Okorocha and Tinubu