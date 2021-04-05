APC governors donate N50m to victims of Zamfara market fire incident

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, led a high powered delegation to Zamfara to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent fire outbreak that engulfed parts of Tudun Wada Gusau Market in the metropolis.

The APC Governors Forum Chairman was accompanied by the Governor of Yobe State and the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai-Mala Buni, and Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.

The leader of the delegation, Governor Atiku Bagudu, said the delegation from the progressive governors was in the state to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the fire disaster, saying the visit which was planned earlier than now was not possible for some reasons.

In a statement issued by the Director-General Media and Publicity, Yusuf Idris Gusau, quoted the Governor as saying that the sad incident that happened in the Market affected the livelihood of the victims as well as business activities.

“It was, for this reason, we found it necessary to show our concern and sympathy to the victims.

He said the team was in Katsina State where a similar sad incident happened in the state and prayed Allah SWT to recompense the victims with more wealth.

He commended and acknowledged the efforts of Governor Matawalle in ensuring that peace return to the state.

He also declared a donation of N50 million to the victims on behalf of the Governors Forum calling on the general public to be more careful in order to prevent future occurrence.

Responding, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun (Shattiman Sakkwato) commended the three governors for travelling by road to express their brotherliness and love to the people of the state irrespective of party affiliation.

He particularly appreciated the gesture which he noted his colleagues (PDP governors) have not done so assuring the delegation that it will be reciprocated.

