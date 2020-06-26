APC governors dismiss legal threat to NWC dissolution

The All Progressive Governors Forum has dismissed the reported threat of legal action against Thursday’s dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC), saying that it is a mere media creation.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, made this declaration in a chat with State House correspondents after leading the new APC caretaker chairman, Mai Mala Buni and other state governors on a “thank you” visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

He also denied that there was improper legal advice received by President Buhari, which led to his recommendation of the dissolution, affirming that the president was properly briefed.

Bagudu was followed by four other governors, including the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi; Mala Buni; the governor of Niger State, Alhaji Sani Bello; and the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

He described the president’s recommendation for the NWC dissolution as visionary, saying that it has resolved the crises bedevilling the party.

Responding to a question about the threat by dissatisfied members of the NWC, who had threatened to go to court over the NEC decision, he said: “Media says a lot of things, but Mr President is very clear that he received due legal advice and remember, before the 2019 primaries, Mr President demonstrated to everyone in this country that he will never sacrifice due process for expediency.

“Even when it was convenient to extend the tenure of the then executive so that we don’t have a convention and primary at the same time, Mr President said no, no matter how tough it is, we are going to do the correct legal thing. So Mr President will never do anything which the constitutional provisions of the party, talk less of the country, does not allow him to do”, he said.

Speaking further, he described the decision to dissolve the party’s NWC and going for a caretaker arrangement as one less distraction to governance for President Buhari, adding that the preoccupation of his is solving Nigeria’s various challenges.

“He is happy that at last we have one less distraction because Mr President is conscious of the mandate given to him by Nigerians and even though he bothers a lot about his party, but what dominates his daily action are economy, security, transparency and the progress of Nigeria. So he’s very happy”, he said.

Speaking about the reason the team was in the State House, the governor said “we thanked Mr President for all he has been doing for the Progressive family, which culminated in the visionary and momentous resolution of party disputes that took place yesterday. Testimonials, news, commentaries, media from across the country are all happy for what has been done yesterday.

“Equally, to appreciate all the gains that had been made under his capable, brilliant and visionary leadership. Our country is more food secured, the economy, though challenged by the Coronavirus pandemic and recovering from the 2016 recession, is doing better than most countries in a similar situation.

“Accountability has increased tremendously, we are hearing of security gains on daily basis in all parts of the country and those are what Mr President campaigned upon and Nigeria has one of the most robust responses to the Coronavirus pandemic, all because of his thoughtful imaginative and patriotic leadership.

“At the same time, it’s to introduce, yet again, the Chairman of our Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, who is a very seasoned administrator and politician, the governor of Yobe State, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, and to thank him on behalf of the Progressive Governors’ Forum for deeming it so fit to include three governors in the committee: the Chairman, governor of Niger State and the governor of Osun State; Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola.”

