APC government insensitive, rudderless ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, took a look at the economic and social conditions of Nigerians and concluded that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government is insensitive, rudderless and has completely failed the country.

The assertion came on the day the main opposition party flagged off its roadshow to sensitize voters to register and pick up their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to change the administration.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon Debo Ologunagba, who gave the position at the beginning of the roadshow in Abuja, compared what was obtained in the past to what the APC government is presently presiding over in the country.

According to him, the ruling party lied to Nigerians to grab power but has now been outed by its poor performance in government.

As a result of that, he said the party has begun its roadshow to sensitise the voters, especially the youth to register and obtain their PVCs in readiness for the 2023 polls.

He said: “What we are doing today is to sensitise Nigerians, particularly youth and women on the need for us to participate actively in the democratic process by collecting permanent voter cards and ensuring that we participate in the 2023 general elections against the backdrop of the fact that we have an APC government that is insensitive, that is rudderless, that completely failed this country, that lied to us in 2015, came to power by fraud and propaganda.

“Of course Nigerians no better by now. We can compare the price of rice in 2015 and now, we know the unemployment rates in 2015 and now. We know that the rise of dollar in 2015 and now. We know the life discountenance we are experiencing every day by Nigerians. We know the insecurity that is now taking over the land, now becoming norm to violence.





“And we are saying no to these as the party of the people that believe in the sanctity of life, and that our children need the future where on their own, they can achieve their goals and live a life where they can aspire to be anything in Nigeria.

“So, we are urging all youth and women to come out en mass to pick up their PVCs and those who have not registered to take advantage of the window now available by INEC to come out and register and to pick up their permanent voter cards.

“Of course, the idea in the past that your vote doesn’t count, I want to assure you that the vote in 2023 will count because we have seen the evil that APC has brought and we’re determined to move ahead with PDP in the mission to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“So, we are going on roadshow right now to mobilize and say enough is enough of APC and the madness called the government of APC.”

Also speaking, the PDP National Youth Leader, Muhammed Suleiman, said sensitisation is necessary as the only way to ensure good governance in the country.

He said: “That is why we are out to sensitise, mobilise and re-orientate the youth to come out and register and to get their PVC because it is the only way to get good governance in Nigeria.

“We have seen what is happening in the country, the rate of unemployment, insecurity, all the students are at home for over five months.

“So we believe those comments you’re seeing on social media will turn to vote come 2023.”

He said the PDP is targeting 10 million youth to encourage them to vote for the party in the 2023 general elections.

“We have 36 state youth leaders, we have six zonal leaders, we’re all working together to mobilise Nigerians so that they can vote for the PDP come 2023.”

“We are targeting 10 million youth and they will vote for PDP come 2023,” he added.

In her remark, the PDP Woman Leader, Prof Stella Effa-Attoe, stressed the importance of sensitisation to make women and the youth come out to vote in the elections.

