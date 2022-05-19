APC gov aspirant insists on primary election in Jigawa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Jigawa state, Honourable Faruk Adamu Aliyu insists on the conduct of primary election for the gubernatorial seat to select the party flag bearer.

The gubernatorial aspirant made the disclosure while declaring his intention to run for the office of governorship under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Dutse the state capital, Alhaji Farouk Adamu said “for now, for now, and I repeat for now none of the aspirants that I will withdraw for”.

According to him “yes I have no problem with consensus, as even in Islam said consensus is a better solution’.

He, therefore, called on the state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar to fear God and be a man of his words who several times said he has no anointed candidate among nine of them.

Honourable Aliyu pleaded with the Governor to allow free and fair primaries, adding that, that is the best process for keeping peace and unity among members of the party.

Hon. Farouk insisted that justice and transparency must be exercised in the process of party candidate selection, and the party should do all its best to avoid the imposition of candidates who according to him will not help the party.





“Though I’m not doubting governor Badaru’s fairness and promises made in several party’s stakeholders and circus meetings reaffirming that he doesn’t have any person in mind to support.

The APC leader maintained that” I Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu a founding member of APC, I find it expedient to make a formal declaration as a candidate seeking election during forthcoming party primary and the 2023 general elections”.

Hon Farouk then announced the Agricultural sector as among his top priority if given the mandate and elected as Jigawa State governor.

“To this end if given the mandate, farming will be given due attention to make it profitable. We intend to provide many interventions which shall include the supply of subsidized fertilizer, improved seedlings, and small types of machinery particularly due to attention will be accorded to land preparation.” Aliyu said.

