APC flags off campaign in Lagos West II, receives defectors from PDP, AA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, on Thursday, flagged off its campaign for the forthcoming elections in the Lagos West II Senatorial district just as the party received into its fold members of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Action Alliance in the Badagry division.

The district comprises lba LCDA, Oto-Awori LCDA, Badagry, Amuwo-Odofin, Ojo, and Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government areas.

The rally held at the open field by Federal Government College, Ijanikin, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway, had in attendance the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, former State deputy governor, leaders of the party, representatives of ethnic groups, traders’ association, members and candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vying for elective seats in the Senatorial District.

Leaders and candidates of the party who spoke at the rally appealed to the electorate to collect their PVCs and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential and senatorial elections and March 11 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Director General, Lagos APC State Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, in his welcome address, expressed pleasure over the large turnout.

He said, “We have gone to many places to show the stuff we are made of. We are here in Lagos West and it’s gratifying.

The election we will be having in February is when we will be electing our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shetimma.

On the same day, we will elect our National Assembly candidates. Two weeks after, when we will elect our Mr Sellable, our Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

Likewise, we are going to elect 40 members of the state House of Assembly.

So what remains of us is to have our PVCs. I am not sure there is anybody here that has not collected his PVC but if there is, let us remind them to collect their PVCs and vote for the party.”





In his remarks, the State Chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, while receiving defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Action Alliance (AA) from the Badagry division urged the people to use their votes as an investment for the future.

He said “For true indigene of Awori land the time is right to work together to continue to keep the Progressives in power. Any Awori indigene that does otherwise cannot be said to be of us. In the past, it is said Awori do not have an education but today, we have two universities in the Badagry division. It is time to pay back and re-elects governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Let us use our votes as our investment for our future. Some have been in government for 16 years but they achieve nothing. Let us vote massively for the party. I urge you all to vote for the party and all its candidates.

We have some members of the Peoples Democratic Party led by Badagry women leader and the Action Alliance who have come to join the All Progressives Congress because of the achievements of our governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

Earlier in his goodwill message, Lagos West Senatorial leader, Chief Rabiu Oluwa urged the people to work together to ensure victory for the party.

He said, “This is our election and we must join hands to work for victory. We want you all to vote massively for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governorship Candidate, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the party in the election.

Let us embark on House to house and ward to ward Campaign. All our leaders in each LG must intensify efforts to reach out to the nooks and crannies of the state to mobilise for votes. We are aiming at 4 million votes. This is no time for quarrels. We have to work together as it is a collective responsibility.”

APC women leader, Hon Jumoke Okoya-Thomas tasked women with a PVC collection.

She said, “Are you ready to work for our candidates? The women own the votes. We must ensure we collect out PVCs and vote for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming election.”

Arewa representative, Saadu Yusuf, pledged votes of the Hausa community in the state to the party.

He said, “We are going to work for the party and ensure we vote for the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shetimma, governorship and other candidates of the party.”

Lagos APC youths leader, Dr Murtala Seriki, urged the youths to vote for candidates of the party.

He said, “The forthcoming election is for the youths. The youths will ensure Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is re-elected. I have assured our party chairman that the youths will work and vote for the presidential candidate, Asiwaju BolaTinubu.

Therefore we need to get our PVCs ready because this is no time for argument. It is no time for quarrels because there is no party that is more competent than the APC. This is the time to go from house to house campaigning for the party.”

The party candidates: Dr. (Mrs) Idiat Oluranti Adebule, APC Candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District; Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi, APC House of Representatives Candidate for Ojo Federal Constituency; Hon.Olatunji Surajdeen, APC Candidate for Ojo State Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly; and Hon.Adebisi Olusegun Ege, APC Candidate for Ojo State Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly were also present.

