APC fingers “North-West state governor” as mastermind of banditry, kidnappings in the zone

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fingered a ‘North-West state governor’ as the mastermind of the spate of banditry and kidnappings in the North-West states in the country.

Acting Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, made the allegation in a statement he issued on Thursday.

While he was silent on the particular ‘North-West governor’, Nabena claimed that an intelligence report linked the said governor to the heightened cases of banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the zone.

Nabena further accused the PDP of attempt to make political gains from the spate of insecurity in the country. He said the protests organised by the PDP was unnecessary.

The statement read in part: “Our security agencies have intelligence reports linking one of the North-West governors of colluding and sponsoring the violent and criminal activities of bandits in the zone. I won’t give details because of the sensitive and security nature of the issue.

“However, relevant security agencies must as a mater of urgency investigate the report and determine its veracity. Human life is not what we should play political chess games with.

“We must shun enemies of the country including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who seek political gains from issues of insecurity.

“Our security agencies must also be alert to plots to further destabilise the North-west region and frustrate the quick and safe release of students abducted in Kankara Katsina State.”

