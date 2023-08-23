The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday announced the names of officers to fill vacant NWC and zonal positions of the party.

National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru disclosed this to newsmen at the end of the party’s national leadership meeting.

Checks revealed that Cross Rivers State lost out in the power game between it and Edo state for the office of National Women Leader, as Mary Alile Idele took the office. The immediate past occupant of the office who incidentally is from Cross Rivers State, Dr, Beta Edu is now Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

Duro Meseko from Kogi state emerged as Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

Investigation revealed that Meseko replaced Muritala Ajaka who defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and is the Kogi state governorship candidate ahead of the November election in the North Central State.

Borno state also retained the position of Deputy National Chairman (North) with Honourable Ali Bukar Dalori as a replacement for Senator Abubakar Kyari now Minister of Agriculture in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

Kaduna also retained the office of National Vice Chairman, North West as the party announced Garba Datti Muhammad as a replacement for Salihu Lukman who resigned as a member of the APC NWC.

Other new national officers announced by Senator Basiru included National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana from Nasarawa State; National Welfare Secretary, retained by Honourable Donatus Nwankpa from Abia State and Ikani Shuaibu Okolo who emerged as Zonal Organising Secretary for North Central Zone.

