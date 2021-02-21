APC extends membership registration, revalidation exercise by three weeks

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has extended its ongoing nationwide membership registration by three weeks.

National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John J. Akpanudoedehe, made the disclosure in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen at the weekend.

The exercise has been trailed by a shortage of registration materials in certain states chapters across the country.

But Senator Akpanudoedehe in the statement claimed there has been a “massive turnout of intending registrants beyond the expectation of the party.”

He further claimed that “this development is responsible for the shortage of registration materials recorded in many states across the country and thereby warranting an extension of the exercise to give every interested Nigerian the opportunity to officially identify with the ruling party, the APC.”

He said the exercise was being extended in response to the demands across the states for an extension to allow accommodation of all prospective members.

The statement revealed that “additional disbursement of registration materials to meet up with the demands reported in most states has however commenced and will continue until the material needs of all the affected states are adequately met.”

It further read in part: “On behalf of the National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, I wish to use this opportunity to appreciate the good works of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State-led Youth, Women Mobilisation and Persons with Disabilities’ Sensitisation Committee, The National Registration, Revalidation Committee led by Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, the states steering committees for the exercise and all party officials who have been both, directly and indirectly, involved in the exercise from the outset.

“We have received a nationwide acknowledgement of the increasing popularity of the APC, and most especially in states that are being governed by the opposition party. Biases in some sections might have made attempts to rubbish the good works of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, but the strong, impressive response of the public in the ongoing registration exercise has spoken the true minds of Nigerians and has put paid to the false narratives of party’s critics, cynics and the opposition.

“In response to the demands across the states for an extension to allow accommodation of all prospective members, the Party has therefore extended the nationwide membership registration exercise by a period of three (3) weeks.

“This extension will shift the end of the exercise to Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

“Additional disbursement of registration materials to meet up with the demands reported in most states has however commenced and will continue until the material needs of all the affected states are adequately met.

“Finally, and again, our appreciation goes to all who have made this exercise successful up to date; and a broad welcome to all new members into the party.”

