APC expects more high-profile defections in coming months — Reps member

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Saturday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expecting more high-profile defections in the coming months, signalling the growing confidence of Nigerians in the ruling party.

Speaker Tajudeen who disclosed this in Kaduna on Saturday, at the North-West Zonal Stakeholders Meeting of the APC, argued that the ruling APC has strengthened democracy within its fold.

While describing it as a crucial gathering of the North-West zonal stakeholders of the party, the Speaker noted that the meeting was to chart the course for the party and continue the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaker Abbas said, since the 2023 general elections, the APC has secured governorships in 19 states and maintained the largest presence in both chambers of the National Assembly.

He added that this momentum has been further bolstered by the recent defections of federal lawmakers from Kano, Osun, Kebbi, Delta, and Edo states, bringing the total number of defections in the House to 25.

He said: “Notably, at the gubernatorial level, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, have decamped to our party, and we anticipate many more high-profile defections in the coming months, reflecting the growing confidence of Nigerians in our party and President Tinubu.

“Furthermore, we celebrate the APC’s victory in the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, where Sen. Monday Okpebholo secured a decisive win for our party.

“Since the last National Working Committee meeting, our internal reforms have deepened democracy within the party, enhanced candidate selection processes, and strengthened grassroots structures.

“With these improvements, we have made significant strides regionally through targeted policy dialogues and development partnerships, revitalising our presence in Zamfara and Sokoto.

“Simultaneously, our accomplishments in the South-South have been reinforced by strategic realignments validated at the polls in Rivers and Bayelsa.”

The Speaker described the North-West geopolitical zone as a voting power bloc in Nigeria elections, saying it is “a decisive force in shaping electoral outcomes.”

He said: “It is essential to recognise that the North-West, as the zone with the largest voting bloc, boasting over 22 million registered voters according to INEC’s 2023 data, is not merely a peripheral actor but a decisive force in shaping electoral outcomes.

“This fact underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts and the need for continued engagement and collaboration across all regions.

“However, while acknowledging our substantial voter base, it’s imperative to understand that numbers alone will not assure victory. Discipline and unity hold the key.

“Past elections have exposed divisions that we cannot allow to resurface; now is the time for collaboration and shared aspirations.

“I urge everyone involved to remain committed to the party’s values, maintain internal harmony, and foster a united front.”

While noting that the North-West faces critical and urgent challenges, including rising insecurity, economic downturn, and diminishing agricultural productivity, Speaker Abbas stated that these issues require collective focus and call for a cohesive and strategic response.

Therefore, the Speaker proposed the establishment of a zonal coordination platform that unites lawmakers, governors, and experts to identify priority areas and discuss the most effective ways for the government to address them.

“This approach is essential for securing significant federal attention and ensuring that the needs of our region are effectively met,” he said.

Speaker Tajudeen said in light of these pressing concerns, it becomes clear that the party’s success in the North-West “will ultimately depend on our ability to ensure these issues are systematically addressed.”

This, in turn, relies on a robust party structure, internal cohesion, and synergy between local governments, state chapters, and zonal leadership, he said.

The Speaker pointed out that clear communication is also vital for resolving differences and fostering a stronger, more cohesive party. To enhance our election efforts, he said it is crucial to strengthen grassroots mobilisation at the local level.

Furthermore, Speaker Abbas said the zone must continue to integrate and involve more young people and women in the party, as they comprise a significant portion of the population. “Their involvement is crucial for achieving future political success,” he said.

The Speaker added: “At the National Assembly, we are committed to championing legislation aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda, advancing bills on infrastructure financing and development, security reforms, and incentives for the digital economy.

“This support has been pivotal in passing landmark measures, exercising robust oversight over the executive and representing the interests of our people.

“With the 2027 general election approaching, we must intensify grassroots mobilisation, consolidate our legislative gains, and engage new constituencies, especially youth and women, through empowerment programs.

“As of 2023, there were millions of PVCS uncollected in our zone, highlighting the need for ongoing civic engagement rather than just seasonal campaigns.

“We should focus on rebuilding trust within our communities, revitalising local organisations, and translating our numerical strength into electoral success.

“Additionally, we must leverage our policy successes and the APC’s growing influence to demonstrate the benefits of the Renewed Hope Agenda to every Nigerian.”

