APC dispose to zoning presidency to South ― Youth Leader

National Youth Leader of the leading All Progressive Congress (APC), Ismael Ahmed, has said that the general feeling in the ruling party on zoning the presidency, was to zone power to the Southern part of the country.

Ahmed who said he does not know what the final decision would be in zoning the presidency in spite of the general feelings on zoning said, no single person or organ can take such decision as the focus of all members of the party caretaker committee remained focused on its February convention of the party.

The youth leader said this Wednesday morning, on Channels Sunrise programme monitored by our correspondent.

Ismael said: “As a party leader, I am just focused on the convention. At some point, I think the party would decide where it will zone its offices.

‘I think that is entire, the decision of the party, one person cannot sit down, one, the organ cannot sit down and say we are going to go this way.

“Of course, there is a general feeling, that the Presidency should go to the South.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… APC dispose to zoning presidency to South APC dispose to zoning presidency to South APC dispose to zoning presidency to South APC dispose to zoning presidency to South.