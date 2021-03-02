APC describes fuel queues as result of panic buying

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has dismissed the harrowing experience of Nigerians at fuel retail outlets across the country as needless and self-inflicted.

National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, in a statement said the “leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in touch with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari over the fuel queues noticed in some parts of the country.”

It claimed there was no shortfall in supply from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and further claimed that “it is an artificial fuel scarcity.”

Udoedehe said the APC leadership “have received assurances from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and NNPC GMD that there is more than enough petrol to last the country for 40 days. There is no need for panic buying and we urge petroleum filling stations to resist the urge to hoard products and illegally hike prices.”

