APC denies plans to demolish PDP billboards ahead of presidential campaign launch in Jos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has refuted the opposition’s claim that the APC is planning to destroy PDP billboards and posters ahead of the party’s presidential flag-off in the state next week.

In a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Mr. Slyvanus Namang, the APC said it was an infantile and baseless allegation to attract undue sympathy.

“This clearly premeditated act is aimed at provoking the APC, which has remained a very responsible and responsive party fully aware of its social contract with the people. The desperate whipping of sentiments will not change or bring the fractious party to reckoning in Plateau State,” he said.

He said the APC does not need to vandalize what is nonexistent, adding that the APC in the state needs a real opposition party, which the PDP has since lost.

Namang further stated that PDP had not been sleeping well since the announcement of Jos as the flag-off venue of the APC Presidential Campaign on the 15th of November, adding that PDP is also not unaware of the mass defectors who would be welcome to the fold of the APC.

“Bringing INEC, the police, DSS, and the NSCDC into a non-existing threat is ridiculous.

“The alarmist betrayed himself when he stated that there is no smoke without fire, which means that the party is simply working on hearsay and beer parlour talks,” he added.

He, therefore, called on the security agencies to investigate the PDP to prove its allegation and to be on alert and keep an eagle eye on the PDP supporters, as what the mind speaks comes from the heart.