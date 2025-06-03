Politics

APC debunks report of automatic tickets for NASS members

Israel Arogbonlo
APC fires back at Atiku

All Progressives Congress (APC) said that the news circulating that National Assembly members would be granted automatic tickets in the 2027 election is fake.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a purported breaking news report tagged “APC Grants Automatic Tickets to All National Assembly Members” in viral circulation.

“The report is fake news and should be disregarded in its entirety as it did not emanate from our great party.

“We urge all Party members and the general public to disregard the report as fake and of mischievous origin,” the APC spokesman said.

