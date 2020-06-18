Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has described the crisis being faced by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a show of God’s anger against the party for its role and that of its government in allegedly impoverishing Nigerians.

Fayose, who was reacting to the APC leadership crisis in which three people are claiming to be the Acting National Chairman, said “the party has been displaying power arrogance and treating Nigerians with contempt. This is just the beginning, their matters will be made worse with time.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in a statement, on Thursday,v in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said for Nigeria to return to the path of progress that it was before the APC took over power, “more confusion will still hit the party till it goes into oblivion.”

He pointed out that no one can validly lay claim to the office of the APC National Chairman, in whatever capacity, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be mindful of being seen as helping the APC to uphold its illegalities.

Fayose, who lamented the killings by bandits, in the North especially Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Sokoto States, added that “God will never be happy with a party that its government is doing nothing to stop the bloodshed, raping of women; including children and destruction of people’s sources of livelihood going on in the country.”

He said: “It is on record that more than 300 Nigerians have been brutally murdered by bandits in the last three weeks and the APC government has done nothing. Rather, Nigerians who raised concern are being insulted by the APC government while those who protested are being arrested and detained.

“God can also not be happy with a party like APC, that its government has not only impoverished Nigerians but with its inept presidency, plunged the country into a debt that future generations will have to pay.

“Most importantly, will God be happy with APC after seeing how elections were rigged since 2015, the latest being in Kogi and Bayelsa States?

“Definitely, their matters will be made worse with time because for Nigeria and its people to return to the path of peace and progress, the APC house of lies that is being nurtured with the blood of Nigerians must collapse.”

