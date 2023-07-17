The power tussle within the ruling All Progressives Congress has finally consumed the embattled national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Deputy National Chairman, (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari formally took charge as acting national chairman.

Addressing journalists on Monday at the end of the APC National Working Committee in which he presided, Senator Kyari who confirmed resignation of Senators Adamu and Omisore also announced Deputy National Secretary, Barrister Festus Fuanter, as acting national secretary.

Earlier today, The All Progressive Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Duru who speculated Senator Adamu’s resignation, tasked Senator Omisore to also throw in the towel.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu was on Monday absent at the meeting of the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee held at the party national secretriat.

His absence confirmed media report that he has resigned as national chairman of the party.

Checks revealed that the Deputy National Chairman, (North) Senator Abubakar Kyari is presiding at the meeting still ongoing.





At the meeting are Emma Eneukwu, Deputy National Chairman,South; Salihu Mustapha and Salihu Lukman, national Vice Chairman, North East and North West, respectively.

Others are Isaac Kekemeke, national Vice Chairman, south west and Muazu Bawa and Ejoroma Arodiogu, national Vice Chairman, North Central and south east, respectively.

National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, left the party national secretriat while the meeting was still ongoing.

Accosted by Nigerian Tribune reporter, he said he was on his way to Senator Adamu’s house.

” He is supposed to be here; I don’t know why he isn’t here.”

He said:“I do not have the information if the secretary has resigned. There is an expectation that he should and I also believe that being a seasoned politician who has played at the highest level, he will always act in the interest of the party.

“And to also assure Nigerians that APC is a very strong party built on a very strong foundation with credible system and leadership to continue to transition to the next phase in the life of the party.

“We are not expecting a caretaker committee and I did make the point that meetings are going on across all the caucuses of the party, the various leadership in the party. We know that our constitution has provided adequately, a transition process in the leadership of the party. The Deputy National Chairman, North will assume in an acting capacity the position of the chairman.

“It is also expected that the office of the secretary of the party will go across the other divide.”

