As the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership is grappling with the trouble occasioned by the sudden resignation of its National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Chief Osita Chidoka, a

former Aviation Minister has called on the party to zone the position of its National Chairman to the South-East geopolitical zone.

He also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rise above party politics and renew what he called ‘the idea of Nigeria.’

In a statement titled “APC Chairmanship: Time to Prioritise National Unity”, Chidoka, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), described a South-East National Chairman for the party as a step in the right direction that would ensure inclusive representation.

He averred that the party chairman’s resignation had offered APC the opportunity to reaffirm its national credentials and depart from its inglorious past of naked nepotism and gross insensitivity to national consensus.

The statement read partly, “APC National Chairman and Secretary resigned today, paving the way for the Party to reorganise its leadership. I am not a member of the APC and ordinarily should not comment on its internal matters, however, as a current ruling party, its actions have serious implications for national unity and well-being.

“APC currently has its six top positions zoned as follows President (SW), Vice President (NE), Senate President (SS), Speaker (NW), Secretary to Government (NC), Party Chairman (?)

“These six positions are at the core of government and governance by their statutory positions. As discussions commence on Ministerial nominees, Board Appointments, and government policy directions, these six offices would make important inputs to the process and progress of the government.

“As a Nigerian, patriot, student of our national history and proponent of intentional national rebirth, I recommend that the APC zone the National Chairmanship to the South East to ensure inclusive representation.

“Some will say the SE did not vote for the party and President Tinubu; my answer will be that the Southwest did not vote for NPN when Chief Akinloye was the powerful Chairman of NPN. Also, the Southwest did not vote for PDP when President Obasanjo was nominated and elected President of Nigeria.

“Our national unity can only be built on deliberate inclusive policies.

“The resignation of the APC Chairman presents an opportunity for the Party to reaffirm its national credentials and depart from its inglorious past of naked nepotism and gross insensitivity to our national consensus by zoning the position of National Chairman to the Southeast.

“Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the time to rise above petty politics and renew the idea of Nigeria is now. A South East National Chairman for the APC would be a step in the right direction.”