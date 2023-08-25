As the crisis bedevilling the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deepens, the Equality Movement (TEM) has drummed its support for Duro Meseko as the proposed Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC.

This was even as it called for calm among APC members in Kogi State.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Friday, the Leader of the Movement, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, extolled the qualities of Hon. Meseko, saying he is a consummate media and publicity manager as well as a politician of repute.

“Two days ago, the media was awash with sponsored reports of the protests against the nomination of Hon. Duro Meseko to serve as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC.

“Truth be told, Hon. Meseko is an accomplished politician and a chieftain of the APC, who served as a member of the House of Representatives and has acquitted himself creditably in service to the nation, Kogi State in particular, and the APC in general”. The statement said

Ajiji noted that beyond politics, Meseko has hands-on experience in media and publicity management, serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Dgovscoops Communications Limited.

He therefore called on APC members in Kogi to rally around and ensure the actualization of Meseko as the National Deputy Publicity Secretary of the APC.

“We have also noticed how some political jobbers and hired protesters have been trying very hard to tarnish the image of the Kogi APC Leader, Hon. James Faleke.

We urge them to desist forthwith, as Hon. Faleke is an APC national political leader in his own right”, The statement said

“It is a known fact that Hon. Faleke is a veteran and ranking member of the House of Representatives who served Nigeria and the APC in different capacities; hence, he should be accorded some modicum of respect.

“For those dragging the name of Hon. Faleke in the mud, lest they forget that he was the Deputy Governorship Candidate to the late Prince Abubakar Audu, who fought and won the governorship election for the APC in Kogi State before death robbed them of victory”, The statement was added.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..