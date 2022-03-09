APC Convention: We must sustain internal democracy, Akeredolu to APC

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stressed the need for the ruling party to embrace and sustain democratic principles in its internal affairs, especially in the conduct of its forthcoming National Convention slated for March 26.

Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, said the party must be ready to display what it represents as a democratic institution that everyone will appreciate, saying that the party cannot afford to throw away its chances ahead of the general elections.

Olatunde stated that the governor who disclosed this while receiving the Senator Sani Musa campaign organization at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, urged the party to adhere to internal democracy in efforts to promote good governance in the country.

The governor who threw his weight behind zoning described it as a mechanism for achieving balance and harped on the need for the APC to show its values through internal democracy for the sake of credibility.

He said: “What we are faced with now, for me, is the soul of our party. My party, your party, our party. You have alluded to it that a number of people came together to form alliances to unseat a government that was in power for over sixteen years. We have the legacy parties and other people joined.

“We got that mass of people to come together. We were able to change the narrative about politics. We took the bull by the horn. We have not been in office for up to eight years. We can not afford to throw away our chances. We must get our acts together as a political party.

“We must have values. What are our core values? Do we want to represent a democratic institution that everyone would appreciate? Let’s create that niche for ourselves. I’m not opposed to zoning offices because there must be mechanism for balance. For me, I have nothing against zoning. What I have said, and that is why I will continue to encourage you, is that there must be internal democracy.”

Akeredolu attributed the recent victory of the APC in the Akure North and Akure South Federal Constituency by-election to the internal democracy that was employed to elect the party’s candidate who later enjoyed support from other aspirants.

He assured that the Ondo State chapter of the party will make efforts to ensure that there is equity, fairness in whatever activities it engages in.

Earlier, Senator Musa said his decision to visit the Governor was due to his importance in the party and how he has held his ideas very strongly.

“We know how you want this country to be united, a country where there is equity, fairness and justice. You want a country where every one of us will believe that Nigeria is for us all. I am in line with your ideas and I believe, if we can translate same to our political party, we will be one,” he said.

The lawmaker said his passion is to build a political party that is an institution whereby party leadership or those that operate the party base everything they do on the rule of law and internal democracy.

He said “Political parties are supposed to be platforms where government policies are being designed and proffered for implementation to those that will be elected.

“I think political parties should be where there will be interaction. It is not only in universities that we do research and adopts strategies. Political parties should be able to do that.

“I will commend you for the fact that you have chosen to have your ideology and you have adopted that in this State. Whatever anyone will say, you are doing very well, and those are the type of leadership we should be able to give our people.

“This party needs a decisive leader. It is not by age or by figure or by physical look. It is by your antecedents and how strong you can be. With the devolution of powers we are talking about, the party has done something. But still, nobody has the gut to implement it.

“We need a country. We need our people to believe that God has destined us to have everything and we can make it. Nobody will come to make it for us. I present myself to you, Mr Governor, to seek your support in the forthcoming National Convention,”

Senator Musa, who is representing Niger East Senatorial District and Senate Services Committee chairman, visited Governor Akeredolu for consultation and to seek the support of the governor for his aspiration to become APC national chairman.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… We must sustain internal democracy We must sustain internal democracy We must sustain internal democracy We must sustain internal democracy