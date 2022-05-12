APC convention: If I lose, I will congratulate winner -Tinubu

Aspirants who have picked nomination forms ahead of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Convention, Governorship and National Assembly primaries continued to visit the International Conference Centre Abuja on Wednesday to submit their forms in order to meet up with deadlines for submission of forms.

This was on the heels of the APC National Working Committee pronouncements to extend the sale and submission of forms by two days.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune on phone, Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the party said the sale and nomination of forms would now close on Friday.

According to Morka, the screening of aspirants for Presidential, Governorship and National Assembly ahead of convention and primaries would still hold, this weekend.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) Engineer Babachir Lawal, led certain chieftains of the party to submit the Nomination Forms for the former Lagos State Governor, Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his team were Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu; Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola Olamilekan; member House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Honourable James Faleke and a long ally of Asiwaju Tinubu, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim- Imam.





Speaking with journalists after submitting the form, the former SGF said Tinubu was not bothered about the multitudes of APC chieftains in the race for the presidential ticket as he was convinced of winning.

He maintained that the number of serving Ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari cabinet who have signified interest in the APC ticket was no threat to Tinubu’s ambition.

He said, “How can it be a threat?

“The more, the merrier. We are democrats and we believe that if there are one million contestants on the platform of APC, we will carry majority of the delegates at the convention. So the more the merrier, they are all welcome.”

Lawan however said Tinubu would accept the outcome, support whoever wins if he failed to secure the APC ticket.

“He’s a democrat. Every politician should not be afraid of the election because the probability are two: either you win or lose. So if we lose at the convention, we go back home, we lick our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he emerges in a free and fair manner.”

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church Nigeria and presidential aspirant, Pastor Tunde Bakare who also submitted his form said he was prepared to submit himself to rules and guidelines of the ruling party. He said he was of the strong conviction that he would emerged as the ruling party standard-bearer.

“Anyone who participates in a race must run according to the rules. We have fulfilled our own side and it is now for the party to set the stage and to tell us what next. They will determine what next.

“What I know for now is that there will be screening and after screening for those who may have appeal, they will appeal.

“Thereafter, there will be primaries and by the grace of God, we have decided to run according to the rules and we expect to win by His special grace.

“My chances are as bright as that of any person. I am eminently qualified either by age or experience or everything that counts in this race. And I trust God that I will emerge the winner.”

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that Senator representing Yobe North and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, may have secured a Plan B for himself in the event that he lost out in the presidential convention.

Investigation revealed that apart from the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the presidential ticket, Senator Lawan equally purchased Nomination Forms for Senatorial ticket for Yobe East while former Yobe State Governor and Senator representing Yobe East, Ibrahim Gaidam, picked form for Yobe North.

Asked to clarify, if aspirants could pick form for two elective offices, the party national publicity secretary, Barrister Morka said it would be difficult for those at the point of purchase to verify. He also said it was possible for aspirants to share same names.

He said: “You can pick ten forms at point of purchase, it makes no difference. The people at that level can’t stop you. It is only the Verification/ Screening Committee that can raise observation and make strong reservations. Besides, names can be similar so how you determine if it is one person that has picked two forms.?”