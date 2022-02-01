APC Convention: Former Rep members hold crucial meeting Thursday

Ahead of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention scheduled for Thursday, former members of the House of Representatives in the party will on Thursday, hold a Round Table/General Meeting in the nation’s capital, Abuja to discuss critical issues affecting the party.

A statement jointly signed by the Protem Chairman of the Forum, Hon Ibrahim Zailani and the Protem Secretary, Hon Idris Yahuza said the purpose of the meeting is “to discuss the State of our Party, Issues, Challenges and the forthcoming APC National Convention- The Role of Former Members of the National Assembly and the Road to 2023.”

The statement urged all former House of Representatives members in APC to endeavour to attend the meeting in order to be able to aggregate opinions on sundry political issues.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.