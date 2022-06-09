APC convention: Fayemi’s withdrawal for Tinubu, bold, selfless move ― Ekiti Speaker, Afuye

The Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, has congratulated the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party in the just concluded primary election in Abuja.

Afuye also commended the Governor of Ekiti State who doubles as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, for taking a bold and selfless step in stepping down for the former governor of Lagos State.

The speaker, in a press statement he personally signed, commended the duo of Tinubu and Fayemi as worthy ambassadors of Yorubaland.

He described Tinubu as a dogged and focused fighter, who has achievements in his trail just as he described Fayemi as a true son of Ekiti extraction of Yoruba nation, an Omoluabi whose watchword is undiluted loyalty to the cause of the Yoruba nay the Nigerian nation.

Afuye who described the election process as a very transparent one urged other aspirants to work together with the winner “so that in the words of Mr President, the opposition party will not draw us backwards.”

Speaking on the effect of this primary election on the forthcoming Ekiti governorship election, Afuye said, “there is no doubt that the bandwagon effect of Asiwaju Tinubu’s victory today will be positive on Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.”

He urged the Ekiti people to massively vote for Biodun Abayomi Oyebanjo, the candidate of the APC “so that Ekiti State will not belong to the opposition because it’s obvious that Tinubu will win the presidential election come 2023.”