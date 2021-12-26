APC Convention: Don’t exceed February date, Group cautions Buni Caretaker Committee

Amidst the confusion over the zoning arrangement in the ruling All Progressives Congress and the actual date for its national convention, a group within the party has cautioned the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, not to exceed next February date for the election to elect its national officers.

The Progressive Mandate Movement (PMM) made the declaration in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja at the weekend.

Checks revealed that the APC Governors under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum led by its Chairman and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, AXA had disclosed last November that the national convention would hold next February.

He dropped the hint after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Further checks revealed that after a meeting of the APC CECPC last Monday, its National Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe told newsmen that the interim leadership would soon unveil subcommittees ahead of the next February Convention. Senator Akpanudoedehe was however silent on the actual date for the Convention.

But addressing newsmen in Abuja, Abdullahi Mohammed and Comrade Adekunle Fijabi, the National Coordinator and Secretary of the PMM, respectively, demanded immediate release of processes leading to the national convention.

The group warned that it was ready to launch the # OccupyAPCNationalSecretariat, if the convention to elect a new set of national officers was not convened by February 5, 2022.

The PMM statement read in part: “For some of our current leaders who were there during the merger process that led to the formation of APC, this organisation has always been in the forefront of upholding the progressive ideology of our party and we will not stop at this critical period.

“The delay in conducting the overdue APC national convention is already giving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party some advantages, making it look like nobody is in charge of the governing party.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee not to go beyond February 5 to hold our party’s National Convention.

“This group is in possession of the instructions given to the Caretaker Committee by the Presidency and we appeal to the CECPC to respect our leader and President Muhammadu Buhari by releasing to the public all the necessary information concerning the forthcoming National Convention.

“We also warn that if nothing is made public before January 5, 2022, we shall launch an aggressive operation #OCCUPYAPCNATIONALSECRETARIAT to force our leaders to do the right thing.

“We made bold to say that we do not have another party and we will not allow our leaders to make mistakes that will eventually cause us to lose elections in 2023.”

