APC convention: Buni committee blames governors, stakeholders for delay

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, appears not rattled by agitation for the conduct of the national convention of the party on the scheduled February date.

A senior member of the APC CECPC told Nigerian Tribune in confidence that the team would not be stampeded to conduct a national convention, despite the allegation of a plot of elongation against it.

The Director-General of the Forum of Governors on the party’s platform, Salihu Lukman, in a letter addressed to the Kebbi State governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, called for the removal of Mai Mala Buni and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe as chairman and national secretary respectively of the interim leadership of the party.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at a summit organised by a group, APC Stakeholders Summit, with the theme, ‘Rebuilding the APC of our Dream,’ the DG of the Progressive Governors Forum restated his lack of confidence in the leadership of the APC CECPC as he accused the duo of Governor Buni and Senator Akpanudoedehe of incompetence and lack of insincerity in conducting the national convention.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that a meeting of the PGF may hold today (Wednesday) to take a position on the convention date ahead of a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Contrary to expectations of a meeting of the Governor Buni-led caretaker, the senior member of the team told the Nigerian Tribune that no meeting had been scheduled for today.

He declared that the leadership commitment was not in doubt as it announced last December its intention to create subcommittees ahead of the convention for election of substantive national officers.

He said, “Which meeting are you talking about? We are not holding any meeting. It is the governors that are meeting. We won’t convene a meeting because the governors want to meet. We won’t allow ourselves to be stampeded.

“Every time we have cause to shift the convention date, it is at the instance of the stakeholders, particularly the governors.

“We aren’t going to start joining issues with aggrieved chieftains. We were appointed, not elected.

“All the talk about Governor Buni seeking to be reelected as chairman, or vice president to any presidential candidate isn’t true. But like I said, we won’t allow aggrieved chieftains to drag us into the public space.”

Reacting to doubt about its capacity to meet up with a timeline for the convention since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was yet to be notified, the source expressed confidence that the convention will hold as scheduled.

“We are not in February yet and we still have enough time to give INEC the statutory 21 days. Just watch,” he said.

Also speaking at the summit held at the Musa Yar’Adua International Conference Centre, Abuja, an aspirant, Sylvester Monidafe, warned members of the party to be wary of imposition of an anointed candidate under the guise of a consensus arrangement.

He called on the gathering of the party faithful to be prepared to resist the alleged plot.

He said, “We will resist consensus. People shouldn’t sit in one place and say they have endorsed a candidate. No, we won’t take that and I hope the youths won’t take that.

“We are not fighting anybody; we want a better Nigeria and that’s how to ensure a stronger.”

In his own remarks, another chairmanship aspirant, Salihu Mustapha, appealed to APC chieftains to exercise patience and give the Governor Buni committee the benefit of the doubt, having committed itself to a convention date.

He further cautioned against media war that could make the ruling party the laughing stock of its main rival, the Peoples Democratic Party.

In his goodwill message, another chairmanship aspirant and senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, promised to reposition the ruling party ahead of next general elections.

“As we approach another election cycle, we must not allow our nation to regress. I am presenting myself to consolidate our economic transformation.”

