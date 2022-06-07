President Muhammadu Buhari and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bello, who is one of the presidential aspirants contesting today’s All Progressive Congress(APC) primary election, has been sidelined by his colleagues, northern APC governors, who have presented a shortlist of five aspirants to the president for the consensus candidate of the party.

The governors have told the president to support their idea of a southern presidential candidate for the ruling party in the interest of the unity of the country.

Bello, on Monday, had openly protested the attempt to exclude him from the race, vowing that he had not withdrawn from the contest.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…APC Convention: Buhari, Yahaya Bello meet in Aso Rock

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…APC Convention: Buhari, Yahaya Bello meet in Aso Rock

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…

I’m Every Man’s Choice Now, My DM Is Crazy —Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, popularly known as Gbogbo Biz Girl has revealed that her DM has been bombarded by would-be suitors, as she is now every man’s choice and has cried out that they should take it easy on her…