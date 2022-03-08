APC Convention: Acting Chairman, Governor Bello, fixes NEC meeting for next week

Niger State Governor and acting national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Abubakar Sani Bello, again presided over the meeting of the team on Tuesday.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the Niger State Governor said the APC would soon convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party.

Tribune Online checks revealed that since the inception of the APC CECPC under the leadership of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, the meeting of the statutory organ was only held once at the presidential Villa in December 2020 where the tenure of the Caretaker Committee was extended.

Governor Bello said the report of the zoning committee led by his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulrahman AbdulRazak would soon be considered before the NEC meeting scheduled for next week.

He said: “The report of the zoning formula has been submitted and adopted and it will be released any moment from now. I mean the zoning formula.

“Hopefully, by next week, the NEC meeting will hold.

“It is a continuation of yesterday’s meeting. And just know you are not going to be asking me the same thing tomorrow because we are going to be meeting everyday until the convention so that we can put things together.

“Basically, today we look at the convention sub-committee and we collected some of the reports from the committee hoping that tomorrow we will decide on the next step to take.

“Nothing much happen today.”

Asked about the speculated resignation of the national secretary of the APC CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, Governor Bello tasked journalists to go to the former office and ask him.

