APC confidence of winning Taraba guber election, says state chairman

By Terna Chikpa - Jalingo
Taraba State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Ibrahim El-Sudi, on Thursday, expressed confidence that the APC would wrestle power from PDP in the 2023 election in Taraba State.

El-Sudi through the state party publicity secretary, Mr Aaron Artimas,  while interacting with our correspondent in Jalingo, disclosed that the APC has already built a solid structure ahead of the 2023 election that is capable enough to start celebrating her victory against the PDP in the state.

“The emergence of Senator Bwacha at the primaries is a sign of victory against the PDP come 2023.

“Our party the APC is now stronger, we have built a solid structure that is proof of our victory in the 2023 governorship election in Taraba.

“Already the PDP is collapsing and that is why you see the mass number of their support are leaving the party. The injustice in the PDP and the balanced operation of the APC have given us an advantage over the PDP to win the governorship election come 2023.

“Our party is comfortable and confident to win the seat because the masses are comfortable with our candidate going by the potential for good governance they have seen in him.


“I want to assure citizens of Taraba state that the happy moment is already here, the APC would restore the lost glory of the state and bring development to people’s doorstep” He assured.

