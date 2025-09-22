APC condemns killing of security personnel in Benue

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Benue State, Benjamin Omale, has condemned the killing of security personnel in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of the state.

This followed the recovery of the remaining corpses of the eight missing security personnel attacked last Friday by local bandits and armed herders in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue.

The spokesperson for the Force headquarters, Benjamin Hundeyin, had, in a statement issued on Sunday, confirmed the deaths of three personnel and seven others missing during a clearance operation in Katsina Ala LGA last Friday.

Chairman of Katsina Ala LG, Justin Shaku, who disclosed this to newsmen on Monday, said that the bodies of the security personnel were recovered on Sunday night.

This brings the number of killed security personnel to 11.

Asked to confirm the recovery of the bodies of eight personnel, Shaku said, “Yes, I can confirm that the bodies of the eight security personnel were recovered yesterday (Sunday) night.

He added, “The Police Commissioner Ifeanyi Emenari is right here with me, though, the atmosphere is still tense and unfriendly. But we are on top of the situation”.

Meanwhile, in a statement personally signed and made available to our correspondent in Makurdi on Monday, Omale described the killings as ‘reprehensible and unacceptable’

According to him, ” Our thoughts are with the families of the affected officers, as well as the security agencies that have continued to sacrifice in the face of daunting challenges.

He said that the killing was not only endangering the lives of our security agents but also threatening the fragile peace in the communities across the state.

“On behalf of the Benue APC Caretaker Committee we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and express our solidarity with the affected agencies.”

Omale called on security authorities to intensify investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure such attacks do not recur.

Je also called on the government at all levels not to allow the perpetrators of the act to go unpunished.

“Violence of this nature has no place in a society striving for peace and development,” he said.

Omale urged the community leaders, youth groups, and residents of the Sankera axis to unite, rise above internal divisions, and support the peace-building efforts of the State Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

He also called on the youth to remain vigilant and play an active role in securing their communities.

“Now more than ever, we must rally behind the leadership of Governor Alia to achieve the lasting peace we all desire. As we take steps toward restoring calm in the affected areas, we pray for the repose of the souls lost and for God’s comfort upon all those grieving during this difficult time,” Omale said.