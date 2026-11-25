The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reinforced the peace agreement between the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, and the member representing Bichi Federal Constituency, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, following a reconciliation meeting aimed at strengthening unity within the party in Kano State.

The meeting, which lasted nearly two hours, was led by Senator Habu Ibrahim, chairman of the PCC Reconciliation Committee for the North-West.

The committee convened the two prominent APC stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to the peace agreement earlier facilitated by Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, about two months ago.

The intervention was aimed at consolidating the understanding reached between the two leaders and encouraging party stakeholders in Kano State to work together towards strengthening the APC and ensuring its success at all levels.

Other members of the reconciliation committee included Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and Senator Adamu Aliero, former governors of Nasarawa and Kebbi States, respectively.

At the end of the meeting, Senator Barau and Hon. Bichi renewed their commitment to resolving their differences, maintaining peaceful relations and working together in pursuit of the APC’s political objectives in Kano State.

The committee stressed the importance of unity, mutual understanding and cooperation among party leaders, noting that internal harmony was essential to strengthening the party’s structures and achieving its political ambitions.

It also announced that a follow-up meeting would be held in Kano to monitor compliance with the renewed peace agreement and ensure the full implementation of the understanding reached.

Both leaders reportedly expressed their readiness to honour the agreement and work collectively towards the success of the APC in Kano State and beyond.