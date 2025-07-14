APC closes national secretariat to mourn Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the closure of its National Secretariat in Abuja to mourn the passing of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known in a statement issued on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka.

According to Morka, the directive to shut the Secretariat was issued by the Acting National Chairman of the APC, Honourable Bukar Dalori, as a mark of respect and the late former president, who died on Sunday in London.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) announces the closure of its National Secretariat in Abuja in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR,” the statement read.

“As directed by the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, Hon. Bukar Dalori, the Party’s National Secretariat will be closed starting today, Monday, July 14, and will reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025.”

He urged party members and Nigerians to dedicate the mourning period to prayers and sober reflection on the life and legacy of the late leader.

“We urge party faithful to use this period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed leader,” he added.

Tribune Online reports that President Bola Tinubu, through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed Buhari’s death in separate statements on Sunday.

According to the announcements, Buhari passed away around 4:30 p.m. in London after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

The late President Muhammadu Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023 and was also a former military head of state, was aged 82.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE