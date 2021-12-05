APC clears all chairmanship, councillorship seats in Ekiti LG polls

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept all the 35 available chairmanship seats and 176 out of the 177 councillorship seats in Saturday’s local government elections held in the state.

The elections were held across the 16 local governments and the 19 Local Council Development Areas as well as the 177 wards in the state.

The main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, had boycotted the election, claiming that the APC is incapable of organizing any free and fair election, devoid of violence.

Six political parties that participated were: Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC), National Rescue Movement (NRM), and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Declaring the results on Sunday the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Jide Aladejana, said the APC won 176 out of the 177 councillorship seats available in the state.

Aladejana said the councillorship election in Erinjiyan ward has been postponed due to alleged violence that broke out during the poll in the town.

He appreciated the security agencies and the staff of the commission as well as the Ekiti electorate for participating in the poll and cooperation for the successful conduct of the elections.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has discredited the exercise where APC won all the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

The Ekiti State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Sunday claimed that the results of the election and the obvious low turnout of voters have confirmed the opposition’s fear that the result had been predetermined by the APC ruling party.

He said, “The reality in Nigeria today is that the APC cannot win any free and fair election in any state of Nigeria.

That none of the six other political parties that took part in the council election was able to win a single councillorship position shows the desperation of the ruling party.

“Those parties were only used to give credibility to the local government election. We knew this, and that was why we kept away from the charade. Ekiti electorate has also understood the antics of the ruling party and refused to be used, no wonder, the election recorded the lowest turnout of the electorate in the history of Ekiti State. Events from across the state on Saturday clearly showed that the people of Ekiti have rejected the APC and its government.”

The PDP spokesman also described the conduct of election in the newly created LCDAs as unconstitutional, claiming that since the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recognizes only the existing sixteen local government areas in Ekiti State, election in the 19 LCDAs is an aberration and a waste of resources.

