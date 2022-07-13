APC Christian leaders in 19 northern states reject Muslim-Muslim ticket

CHRISTIAN political leaders within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 19 Northern States have rejected the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the party, describing it as a flagrant violation of the party’s constitutional provision.

According to a communique issued at the end of its meeting held in Abuja, the APC Christian leaders declared that, “The APC party constitution preamble states “will guarantee equal opportunity for all mutual and peaceful co-existence respect and understanding, eliminating all forms of discrimination and social injustice among Nigerian.”

The communique, which was signed by the duo of Professor Doknan Db Sheni and Professor Saidu Ibrahim, read: “The meeting noted with concern the resignation of some high profile Christians from the APC across the states of the federation, as a consequence, with more to follow unless concerted efforts are made to redeem our party from hate mongers and those who seek to exploit religion to perpetuate their self-interests as opposed to the national interest.”

They stated that “as Christians within the APC, we cannot, in all fairness to our consciences and faith go to our various constituencies to campaign for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

The APC Christian leaders also argued that Nigeria is a multi-religious and constitutional democracy and not a theocracy with religion as a major national fault line which cannot be whimsically manipulated without dire political consequences on our peaceful co-existence as a people.

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State chapter, has declared that the presidential candidate of the APC would not enjoy its support during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos, the state chairman of CAN, Reverend Father Polycarb Lubo said the decision to run the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC depicted the insensitivity of the party and its presidential candidate to the Christians in the North and the entire country.

Lubo, who said the decision of the party to fly such a ticket was wrong, contended that the arrangement cannot unite the country and promote the desire unity, saying the decision by the APC has further deepened the mistrust among Nigerians.





But, the APC in the North-West zone have thrown their weight behind the emergence of the former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Disclosing its position in a statement signed by its zonal secretary, Alhaji Musa Mailafiya Mada and made available to journalists in Kaduna, the APC in the North-West, after a tour in Dutse, capital of Jigawa State, defended the nomination of Shettima, just as it vowed to ensure victory at the polls for the party.

The statement read: “Prominent among issues raised at the meeting was the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and how the zone should position itself in ensuring victory for the party at all levels. Similarly, Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has described the choice of Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of APC in the 2023 general elections as a masterstroke and right decision that will facilitate the party’s smooth sail to victory in the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of an independent political support group, National Unity Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (NUMBAT), Bamidele Faparusi has called on Nigerians to embrace national unity in diversity, national integration and cohesion despite their differences. The group, which is working together with other patriotic citizens across religious and ethnic divides said it is supporting the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because of his detribalised and religious-tolerant nature.

In another development, a former deputy national publicity secretary of APC, Honourable Yekini Nabena, has said Nigerians should be more worried about the PDP’s disregard of power shift to the South than the single faith ticket choice of the APC.

However, a former governorship candidate in Rivers State, under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and chieftain of the APC, Prince Tonye Princewill has resigned his membership of the party.

Princewill in a letter dated dated July 12, 2022 and addressed to the chairman of the party in his Ward 3, Royal Ward, Buguma City, Asari Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State said he could not, in good conscience defend the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima as his vice presidential candidate.