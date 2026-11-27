A grassroots development initiative aimed at bridging the gap between rural communities and the Federal Government has been launched across Ondo State, with a chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Prince Raphael Ajisafe, leading efforts to identify community needs and channel them to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The initiative, tagged ‘Itesiwaju Ise Tinubu ni Igberiko’ and powered by the Minister of Interior, Honourable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is designed to promote inclusive development by ensuring that rural communities have direct channels to communicate their challenges and developmental priorities to the Federal Government.

Under the coordination of Ajisafe, the programme is taking community engagement beyond major towns to villages and underserved settlements, where residents are being encouraged to identify pressing challenges affecting their livelihoods and general well-being.

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A major focus of the initiative is the identification of infrastructural deficiencies and other basic needs of rural communities, with the organisers seeking to document the concerns raised by residents and present them to the Tinubu administration for consideration and possible intervention.

The programme also provides an opportunity for traditional rulers, community elders, local stakeholders and residents to interact with the organisers, express their expectations and highlight areas requiring urgent government attention.

Beyond identifying challenges, the initiative is also designed to create awareness about policies, programmes and development interventions under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly those aimed at improving living conditions and expanding opportunities for Nigerians.

Ajisafe said the engagement would continue across more communities in Ondo State, with the objective of ensuring that rural residents are not excluded from government development conversations and that their concerns receive appropriate attention.